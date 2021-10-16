Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $23,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after buying an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after buying an additional 1,005,981 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after buying an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. 560,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

