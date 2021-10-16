Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.10% of Federal Signal worth $27,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after buying an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

FSS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 208,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,400. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

