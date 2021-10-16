Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 104,610 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,610 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.49% of Valvoline worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $34.92. 840,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,829. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

