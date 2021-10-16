Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 16,544 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.58% of Millicom International Cellular worth $23,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 15.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,238. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

