Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $23,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $81,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,523,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,533. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

