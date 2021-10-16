Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 24,000 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.26% of Meredith worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 9,024.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,581 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDP. Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of MDP stock remained flat at $$58.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,770. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

