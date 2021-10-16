Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 37,977 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,977 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.98% of AMC Networks worth $27,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 220,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

