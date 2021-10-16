Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,422 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.44% of Terminix Global worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter worth approximately $63,163,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 47.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after acquiring an additional 484,858 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,090,000 after acquiring an additional 429,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 21.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,024,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,490,000 after purchasing an additional 356,845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TMX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 230,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

