Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 49,910 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,910 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.15% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $29,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $101.57. 1,447,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,395. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $102.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

