Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,392 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.63% of Penske Automotive Group worth $37,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.38. 251,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,727. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

