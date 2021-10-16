Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,300 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.07% of CIRCOR International worth $33,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CIR traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,107. The company has a market cap of $654.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.