Game.com (GTC) Market Capitalization Hits $3.25 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Game.com has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $79,702.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00207213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.