GAMEE (GMEE) One Day Volume Tops $1.41 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and $1.41 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00110845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,795.70 or 1.00122389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.20 or 0.06363816 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.