Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post sales of $294.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $307.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

