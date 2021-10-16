Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Garmin by 14.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 48.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Garmin by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $97.44 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

