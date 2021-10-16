GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce $78.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.51 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $72.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $318.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

GLOP stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

