GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.96

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.96 and traded as high as C$56.34. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$54.73, with a volume of 10,170 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.38.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. Equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,564,750. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at C$3,893,912.38.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

