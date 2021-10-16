GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 15.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 696,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC cut their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

GDS stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

