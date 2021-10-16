Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $806.97

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $806.97 and traded as low as $766.51. Geberit shares last traded at $777.92, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $806.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.99.

About Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

