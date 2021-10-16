Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $223,946.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001260 BTC on exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00206212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00093021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

