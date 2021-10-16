Gemini Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.88 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $118.92 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001635 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00207213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 119,779,780 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

