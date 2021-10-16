Gems Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $369,722.19 and approximately $3,652.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00206647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About Gems

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

