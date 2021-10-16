General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE GE opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $55.48 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

