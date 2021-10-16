General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.16 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.