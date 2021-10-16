General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of General Motors worth $774,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,987,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 661.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.00. 12,914,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,496,031. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

