Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $121,493.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00108416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,226.24 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.18 or 0.06247557 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

