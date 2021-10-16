GenesisX Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $80,544.12 and approximately $54.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,986,650 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

