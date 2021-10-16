Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post sales of $435.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.52 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. Gentex reported sales of $474.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Gentex by 4,180.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gentex by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 745,635 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Gentex by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after buying an additional 741,660 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 114.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after buying an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 723,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

