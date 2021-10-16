GeyserCoin (GSR) Trading Down 28.7% This Week

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,207.68 and $8.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,467.41 or 1.94949047 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,597,228 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

