Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Cap of $33.79 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $33.79 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.