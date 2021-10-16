Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,655 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 67,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 283,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,705.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,357. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.