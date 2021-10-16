Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.27 Million

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $190.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.50 million to $197.50 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $205.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $794.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $818.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $909.57 million, with estimates ranging from $890.70 million to $919.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.