Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $190.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.50 million to $197.50 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $205.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $794.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $818.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $909.57 million, with estimates ranging from $890.70 million to $919.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

