Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce $13.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.68 million and the highest is $14.10 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLAD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

