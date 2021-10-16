Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $16.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.69 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $67.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

