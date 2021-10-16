Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 59.2% in September

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BUG opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

