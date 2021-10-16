GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,756.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $809,118.41 and $19,756.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,090.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.22 or 0.06354897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00306752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.30 or 0.01025212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00089241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.72 or 0.00433332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.10 or 0.00311171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00279942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004693 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

