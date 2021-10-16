GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,503.87

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,503.87 ($19.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,350 ($17.64). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.29), with a volume of 2,675 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,503.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,545.51. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,054,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total transaction of £17,391,000 ($22,721,452.84).

GlobalData Company Profile (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

