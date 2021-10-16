Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to post sales of $229.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.20 million and the highest is $230.50 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $216.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $954.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.45 million to $969.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 212,376 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

