Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 185.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 77,211,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,589,766. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

