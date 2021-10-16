Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Acquires Shares of 350,000 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.27% of WM Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAPS. Truist Financial began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 468,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,945. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WM Technology Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

