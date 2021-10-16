Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 524,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 126,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $130.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,609,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.