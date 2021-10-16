Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,357. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

