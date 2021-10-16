Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock remained flat at $$78.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,866,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,560. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

