Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $7.10 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $146,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.90. The stock had a trading volume of 91,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,709. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.25 and its 200-day moving average is $254.63.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

