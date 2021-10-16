Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,914,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

