Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,271. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

