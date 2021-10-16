Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock remained flat at $$78.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,866,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

