Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 8,628 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,735 shares of company stock worth $3,984,227. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

