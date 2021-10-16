Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Trims Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,447 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 107.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.91. 789,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

