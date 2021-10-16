Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.21. 1,807,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

